Talladega accepted into Alabama Main Street Community

After going through a detailed, exhaustive application process for more than a year and a half, the city of Talladega was formally accepted into the Main Street Alabama Community.
When City Manager Seddrick Hill got the council to approve the application, he explained that if the city was approved, Main Street would put a full-time employee in city hall that would handle downtown revitalization and economic development grants, among other things.
A letter attached to the application, also approved by the council, said “Talladega continues to move forward with new businesses coming to the city, but additional input from the outside would be welcome to assist in areas where the city needs a gentle push in the right direction. We feel this gentle push by Main Street and its program of growth for the city of Talladega would aid us in the much-needed growth to keep businesses growing, as well as the support of the communities surrounding the city of Talladega.”
According to Main Street Alabama president and state coordinator Mary Helmer Wirth, Talladega was one of four new cities accepted into the program this year, along with Leeds, Demopolis and LaFayette. All four will begin receiving technical services this month.
“Applying for a Main Street Alabama designation takes time, dedication and commitment from several people in a community,” Wirth said. “The process begins with attending a new city application workshop in January and then deciding to move forward with a letter of intent to apply that shows both public and private support for the effort, as well as need and capacity. The application itself is meant to have a community take a good look at themselves, from vacancies, absentee property owners, historic properties and the current economy in the downtown or neighborhood commercial district. It generally takes two to three months to complete the application with a group of people working in concert.”
Wirth added that “Applicants also make in-person presentations to the selection committee. This is their opportunity to go beyond the written portion and show the heart and soul of the community and why they feel it is time for them to have a designated Main Street program. It is a wonderful process of self-discovery.”
In a widely shared social media posting, Talladega city manager Seddrick Hill said, “We did it. All of the hard work and tireless nights of preparing this application paid off. One full year of work, anxiety, and now we are officially a Main Street community. One of the biggest accomplishments of my life. Thank you to my team, supporters, and most importantly (Hall of Heroes curator) Jimmy Williams, for being the one to keep pushing and not give up.”
According to the Main Street release, “For Talladega, creating a district for all users is important to them. In their application, they stated ‘we aspire to develop an economically healthy pedestrian community where diverse individuals of all ages, including college students, children, elderly citizens and the deaf and blind come together to live, learn, play and enjoy life.”
Main Street Alabama is a private, non-profit and state coordinating program of Main Street America. They will begin working with Talladega and the other new cities “immediately…to provide board development, goal setting, work planning, market study with economic development strategies, targeted design assistance and training related to district development.”
Not counting the four new members, there are 28 Main Street Alabama Communities already, including two in Birmingham. The group also works with Oxford, Anniston and Heflin, among others.