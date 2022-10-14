Talladega 7 drops off supplies at two Talladega elementary schools

TALLADEGA — Talladega 7, a community service oriented non-profit organization, dropped off supplies at two Talladega elementary schools Friday morning, and will be coming back with more.
“We are always thankful for an opportunity to help,” community support director Will Twymon said. “We want to be able to give hope where there is none.”
Twymon, R.L. Young Secretary Bonita Fomby and Principal Cari Wilson unloaded boxes of markers, pencils, scissors, construction paper, printer paper and other essential supplies for the city’s pre-K and kindergarten students.
“These are all things we will really need,” Wilson said. “We are so thankful for the support of the Talladega 7 and other community agencies for our school and our students. We need people to stand behind us, because it really does take everyone to make it work. We need to focus on academic needs, but we also need to go beyond academic needs to the needs of the families.If families are worried about day to day needs, it makes it harder to focus on the needs of the children.”
Twymon went on to his next stop, dropping off supplies at Salter Elementary, with a list of things some of the Young families might be needing in the near future.
“We will be back,” he said. “There’s always more coming.”
The supplies delivered Friday were donated by the Talladega Walmart. Twymon thanked manager Silvia Unruh for her partnership.