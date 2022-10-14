 Skip to main content
Talladega 7 drops off supplies at two Talladega elementary schools

Will Twymon of the Talladega 7 Organization dropped off a load of essential school supplies at R.L. Young Elementary School Friday morning with secretary/bookkeeper Bonita Fomby and Principal Cari Wilson.

TALLADEGA — Talladega 7, a community service oriented non-profit organization, dropped off supplies at two Talladega elementary schools Friday morning, and will be coming back with more.

“We are always thankful for an opportunity to help,” community support director Will Twymon said. “We want to be able to give hope where there is none.”