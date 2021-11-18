T-Mobile, Milo's Hamburgers are coming to Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — A popular Alabama hamburger chain and a mobile telecommunications provider will occupy a new retail development on Highway 280 in front of Walmart in Sylacauga.
According to a news release, construction will begin next week on the 5,000-square-foot structure that will house two tenants: a corporate T-Mobile store and a Milo’s Hamburgers restaurant with a drive-thru and patio. This will be Milo’s 23rd restaurant in the state and the first in Sylacauga.
The project is led by The Retail Companies, a Birmingham commercial real estate firm with many projects in and around the region, including the recently constructed Verizon and Starbucks a few hundred feet down the highway from this new site.
The Retail Companies website includes details of the project and groundbreaking, and estimates it will be completed in spring of 2022.
“We have had our eye on this property for years, and we always knew it could be something great,” said Brooks Corr, partner at The Retail Companies. “The site is located directly on Highway 280 in front of Walmart and at a traffic light. There’s a lot to love in this growing market, and the fundamentals are excellent.”
In addition to bringing employment opportunities, the new tenants have a history of making an impact on their communities.
According to the release, Milo’s is a Platinum-Certified Zero Waste Manufacturer devoted to sustainable practices and stewardship, and last year, T-Mobile’s Regional Grant Program distributed $1 million to 120 local community nonprofits. Beneficiaries included food banks, homeless shelters and schools.