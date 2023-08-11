 Skip to main content
Symphony Sept. 2 to feature music of ‘Saturday Night Fever’

The Black Jacket Symphony has become a very special yearly event with the performance on the shores of Logan Martin Lake. This year, the ensemble brings the best of ‘Saturday Night Fever’ to the lakefront on Saturday, Sept. 2.

 Laura Nation/The Daily Home

First, it was the magic of Fleetwood Mac, then came the others, the Beatles, Led Zepplin, AC/DC, Tom Petty and many more.

And this year, the musicians of The Black Jacket Symphony bring a huge blast of the past for music lovers, with their production of “Saturday Night Fever,” live and delivered from the shores of Logan Martin Lake.