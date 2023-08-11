Symphony Sept. 2 to feature music of ‘Saturday Night Fever’

First, it was the magic of Fleetwood Mac, then came the others, the Beatles, Led Zepplin, AC/DC, Tom Petty and many more.
And this year, the musicians of The Black Jacket Symphony bring a huge blast of the past for music lovers, with their production of “Saturday Night Fever,” live and delivered from the shores of Logan Martin Lake.
The visit to the height of the disco era comes to Pell City’s Lakeside Park Sept. 2, and the series of concerts from the BJS has become known as “Live at Logan Martin.” The series is put together by Pell City’s Center for Education and Performing Arts under the center’s direction of Jeff Thompson, who says audiences have been outstanding for the outdoor show each year.
“We have about 2,000 who come and enjoy it from the park area at the ballfields, and another 1,000 who come to the show via the water,” he said.
Ticket sales are done only through the CEPA website, and these can be had through online return scans or by printing them out.
There are two ways to secure seating, by tables for four at $200 or through individual tickets for $25.
Individual ticket holders are encouraged to bring along chairs for seating, or blankets for enjoying the event.
No alcohol is allowed in the park and concert areas.
Those who choose to enjoy the evening by boat are invited to make a donation to the event, as these spaces are difficult to actually sell tickets for.
The event, one of CEPA’s largest of the year, is made possible through sponsorship from AmFirst, along with the city of Pell City’s support from its police and fire departments, Alabama’s Marine Police and the city’s Park and Recreation Department, Thompson said.
“It takes a lot to support a show like this, and they all come through for us,” he said.