Sylcauga's Ibby Dickson and Lacey Wood competing for Miss Alabama

Two women from Sylacauga are competing this week for the title of Miss Alabama.
Reigning Miss Sylacauga Lacey Wood,18, and Miss Jefferson County Ibby Dickson, 21, have spent much of the week competing in the annual competition along with 38 other young women from across the state.
Dickson is a senior at the University of Alabama majoring in news media and minoring in political science. She is a graduate of Sylacauga High School and says her career ambition is to be a political news correspondent or to run for political office.
Dickson said if she is crowned Miss Alabama she wants to establish alliances and launch a public relations and marketing campaign with existing entities and community groups impacting young women in Alabama. She said these alliances would help these organizations get the knowledge and resources to help promote the scholarship opportunities provided by Miss Alabama. Dickson’s social impact initiative is mentoring matters, which works to create teams for mentors to help bea positive influence in young people’s lives.
Dickson was the winner of her competition group’s red carpet evening wear segment Wednesday night.
Wood is an incoming freshman of the University of Alabama who is pursuing a career as a public relations professional. She is also a graduate of Sylacauga High School.
Wood said if she is crowned Miss Alabama she wants to renew the focus on the organization's status as a scholarship organization. She said she would like to engage with State Superintendent Eric Mackey for input on Miss Alabama Scholastics. Wood said she would also start a podcast and expand other promotion measures.
Wood’s social impact initiative has been to help support special needs inclusivity around Sylacauga. She has partnered with the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce where we are planning a campaign in the fall to provide local business owners with suggested inclusivity improvements for residents with different physical needs. Woods has also worked with the Sylacauga school System to research ways to uniquely make the student experience better for K-12.