Sylacuaga school board looks at a few routine items in called board meeting

The Sylacauga School Board held a called meeting Wednesday to handle a few items along with several personnel actions.
During the called meeting Wednesday the board handled only two actions beyond routine personnel.
The first was approval of a salary schedule for central office administrators.
“When we had the salary schedule approved at the last meeting we failed to include administrators,” Superintendent Michelle Eller said.
She said the schedule approved by the board included the 4 percent raise approved for teachers by the Alabama Legislature for those employees.
The second item was declaring certain old kitchen equipment as surplus. Eller said the equipment has become obsolete and is no longer needed.
The last item was deciding on the board delegate for the Alabama Association of School Board’s annual meeting. Eller said the board ultimately tabled ot issue until its next meeting since Board President Dr. Rekha Chadalawada was not present at the meeting.
In other matters, the board:
— Approved the resignations of Maegan Pope (Sylacauga City Schools mental health coordinator) and Tammy Brown (Sylacauga City Schools payroll bookkeeper);
— Approved hiring Brooke Jacks (Nichols Lawson Middle School special education teacher and Brandon Sanders (Sylacauga City Schools payroll bookkeeper);
— Approved hiring Chardannay Debardlabon, Vivian Jones, Taylor Murphy, Fericka Tuck, Stephanie Williams, Faith Johnson, Deasia Twymon, Courtney Lewis as substitute teachers;
— Approved transfer of Tiffia Dates (Indian Valley special education teacher to instructional assistant);
— Approved a Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling stipend for Skype Bullard;
Approved a leave of absence for Frances Dates (Sylacauga High media specialist) and Jennifer Migliori (Pinecrest Elementary fourth grade teacher).
Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.