Sylacuaga educator receives doctorate

SYLACAUGA — A Sylacauga educator has received the highest degree available in the profession a doctorate of education.
In a news release, Sylacauga City Schools announced Jaclyn Rivers has earned an Ed.D in educational leadership. Rivers is the district instructional technology specialist and defended her dissertation on Preservice and In-Service Teachers’ Sense of Efficacy for Character Education and Digital Citizenship in Alabama. She will receive her degree later in April from Samford University.
Dr. Rivers holds a bachelor’s degree in collaborative teacher special education from Auburn University, a master’s in library science and Administration from Jacksonville State University, and an educational specialist degree from the University of Montevallo in instructional technology. She has spent the last six years working on her post-graduate degrees to achieve this highest goal.
Rivers is also a product of Sylacauga Schools as a 1998 graduate of Sylacauga High School. After receiving her bachelor’s degree, Rivers returned to her alma mater to teach special education for two years, then transitioned to library and media specialist at Pinecrest Elementary School and Indian Valley Elementary School. She currently serves as the district technology instructional coach.
Rivers said her dissertation came from an understanding of the difficulties in teaching digital literacy.
“K-5 schools have not always designated a time to focus on digital citizenship and character education for students, teaching them the proper conduct in person and online including how to behave with their peers,” Rivers said. ”I came to realize that many teachers lacked the training to be prepared to teach digital literacy and character education. Character education and digital citizenship professional development and preservice training has not been a focus for many K-12 school systems or college of education programs.”
She pointed out that Alabama standards require students to be taught character education and digital citizenship and computational thinking skills: “My goal is to make sure our teachers are prepared to teach the standards,” she said.
Rivers also said today’s students do not know a world without technology and are referred to as digital natives. She said that during the early days of the pandemic when teachers had to transition to virtual teaching, this was when she became aware of the need to teach teachers how to use the technology available to them.
“Technology is a tool. It is a resource, but it does not take the place of a teacher,” she said. “Plus, technology changes every day. This year my work has focused on helping teachers learn how to use these tools to expand their knowledge base.”
Rivers said that the teachers in Sylacauga have been very willing to grasp this shift. She, too, closely follows and researches other educational leaders and trends regarding the use of technology for teaching in the ever-changing world.
“I could not have accomplished my post-graduate work, especially the doctorate, without the support, encouragement and patience of Gary (husband), Carleigh Mae and Tripp (children) and family,” she said.
River’s husband, Gary Rivers, is principal of Nichols-Lawson Middle School, and they have two middle school children, Carleigh Mae and Tripp.
“I hope my commitment to pursuing these career goals will inspire my children to set goals for themselves,” she said. “Our daughter already is considering her future and wants to be the second doctor in our family.”
For now, however, Rivers is ready to focus on her family, her work and waits to see what the future holds.
“Dr. Rivers has been instrumental this school year in leading the charge with our teachers on implementing blended learning in the classroom,” Superintendent Michelle Eller said. “We are so fortunate that she has chosen to use her talents and skills here at home in Sylacauga.”