Sylacauga's Eller: 'Everyone is ready for a normal school year'

SYLACAUGA — In her new post as superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools Dr. Michele Eller says the first week of school has been great.
The number of students enrolling has continued to rise through the week, especially kindergarten students. Eller noted a major increase in enrollment over last year as more parents and students seek a “normal” school year.
“Everyone is really ready for a normal school year, and we are trying to get as close to that as possible,” Eller said.
Eller said all schools are nearly fully staffed with some positions still needing to be filled such as a Spanish teacher, counselors, and another kindergarten teacher.
The Sylacauga City Schools have strongly encouraged mask wearing and vaccinations for those who are able to receive them. Eller said that each of the four school buildings is averaging about 6-7 known positive COVID-19 cases through the first week of school.
“We are trying to keep the building open and kids in class,” she said.
The schools will continue to notify close contacts of those who are known to have tested positive. The school system in partnership with Coosa Valley Medical Center provided vaccines to eligible students and staff if they chose.
New programs and initiatives are being implemented in each school by the superintendent such as STEM programs sponsored by SAFE, project based learning, expanded music and art classes, and blended learning training for teachers. The blended learning program for teachers seeks to build better instructional practices for in person and remote learning. New funding has allowed the hiring of instructional coaches to assist teachers in implementing new programs. Hospitality, tourism, and broadcasting have been added to the high school career tech offerings.
Eller noted that some issues have come up during the beginning week of school and many have already been worked through. Traffic congestion has caused problems for many parents dropping off and picking up their students from Indian Valley and Pinecrest. Dr. Eller says she hopes to have those issues resolved soon.
She asked that everyone please be patient as everyone gets into a new normal in a new school year and to do their part in following COVID-19 precautions.