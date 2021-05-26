Sylacauga's Dickson picked as Capstone Woman at the University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA — Ibby Dickson of Sylacauga was recently selected for the 2021-2022 class of The University of Alabama Capstone Men and Women.
Capstone Men and Women are students selected to serve as official ambassadors of The University of Alabama. Originally named the Crimson Girls in 1962, the organization accepted its first male members in 1976 and changed its name to the Crimson Girls and Capstone Men. In 1991, the name of the group was changed to Capstone Men and Women.
Capstone Men and Women ensure an extra measure of hospitality at UA, making visitors feel they have experienced an exceptional place. They provide a warm reception for guests and communicate to them a better understanding of all aspects of the University. Capstone Men and Women assist the University president's office, admissions and alumni during functions held on campus and in other locations, as well as host daily tours of the campus for prospective students and other visitors.