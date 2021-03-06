Sylacauga woman found dead in Odena

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Sylacauga woman whose body was found in the Odena community Thursday morning.
According to Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, deputies were dispatched to a location of Funderburg Lane just before 11 a.m. Thursday. They discovered the body of a deceased woman in a ditch by the side of the road, he said.
The woman has been identified as Elizabeth Ann Long, 58. She had not been reported missing, but had gone to visit her son in Odena the night before. Kilgore said she left to walk home Thursday morning.
It remained unclear Saturday how ago Long had died. Kilgore said her body was sent to the state Department of Forensic Science for autopsy, and that more information would be available once the autopsy was complete.
As of Saturday, investigators had not identified any witnesses to Long’s death, and Kilgore said he could not comment with a preliminary cause of death.
Anyone with information should call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. Anonymous tips may also be posted to the sheriff’s website.