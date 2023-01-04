 Skip to main content
Sylacauga woman charged with identity theft

Shelia Renea Limbaugh

A Sylacauga woman was arrested Wednesday by Talladega police on a charge of identity theft.

Shelia Renea Limbaugh, 49, turned herself in to Talladega Police Wednesday morning and posted a $15,000 bond about 30 minutes after being booked into the Talladega County Metro Jail.