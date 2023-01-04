Sylacauga woman charged with identity theft

A Sylacauga woman was arrested Wednesday by Talladega police on a charge of identity theft.
Shelia Renea Limbaugh, 49, turned herself in to Talladega Police Wednesday morning and posted a $15,000 bond about 30 minutes after being booked into the Talladega County Metro Jail.
According to Det. Dennis McDaniel, a relative of Limbaugh’s filed a police report in July indicating an identity theft had taken place. Limbaugh allegedly took the victim’s personal information and used it to apply for three different credit cards last spring, then maxed all of the cards out without paying anything on them. It was not immediately clear what the total dollar amount involved was.
The victim became aware of the charges after her wages had been garnished, McDaniel said. Limbaugh was identified following a lengthy criminal investigation, he added.
Identity theft is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.