Sylacauga woman charged with distribution of a controlled substance

A Sylacauga woman has been charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and various misdemeanor charges.
Ryan Quintana Bradford, 30, was arrested on two warrants for distribution April 30. According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Michael Roberson, Bradford is accused of selling narcotics to an undercover task force agent on two occasions in November 2018. The warrants had been obtained shortly after that, but he said they decided to wait before making an arrest.
Bradford was also arrested on a second-degree criminal mischief warrant from Childersburg from July 2020 and a failure-to-appear warrant from Sylacauga Municipal Court in August 2020.
Total bond in all four cases was $31,800. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Bradford posted bond and was released from jail Wednesday.
Distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.