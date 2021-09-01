Sylacauga woman charged after she and her baby test positive for methamphetamine

A Sylacauga woman is facing up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to chemical endangerment of a child.
Stormy Leigh Sims, 26, will be sentenced at a later date by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Sims gave birth to a girl in August 2020. According to Talladega County Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo, both Sims and the baby tested positive for methamphetamine, meaning that Sims had taken the drug while pregnant.
She was arrested shortly after giving birth, but has been in a drug rehabilitation program for most of the past year, Argo said.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Also in court this week:
—Hollingsworth accepted guilty pleas from Christopher Lavon White, 36, to being a certain person forbidden to carry a firearm, possession of marijjuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.
—Hollingsworth accepted guilty pleas from David Earl Grogan, 69, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Brianna Nicole Barnes, 24, to possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Curtis Leon Taylor, 54, to receiving stolen property in the first degree.
—Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Michelle Liner Payton, 26, to burglary in the third degree.
—Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff sentenced Austin Wayne Snell, 25, to 69 months in prison for theft of property in the first degree.
—Woodruff sentenced Christopher Shierling, 27, to 20 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance. A possession of drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.
—Woodruff sentenced Vernon Henry Sanders, 63, to 39 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and six months for possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Woodruff accepted guilty pleas from Rita Turley Puls, 60, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She will be sentenced in December, Argo said.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Emerson Lamont Hamilton, 47, to possession of marinuana in the first degree and attempting to elude. Hamilton was indicted for trafficking in marijuana but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. He will be sentenced Oct. 28.
—Hollingsworth accepted guilty pleas from Quadarius Mandrail Jews, 32, to possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Beverley Joan Hardy, 37, to distribution of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Stephanie Spurlin Waldrup, 52, to possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth accepted guilty pleas from Gerald Lee Bell, 56, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Wendy Michelle Goins, 47, to burglary in the third degree.
—Hollingsworth accepted guilty pleas from Alexis Cheyenne Triplett, 22, to possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
—Woodruff sentenced Toney Maurice Keith, 46, to 70 months, split, 541 days behind bars and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and trespassing.