Sylacauga woman arrested and accused of trafficking meth

A Sylacauga woman has been arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution of a controlled substance after allegedly selling to an undercover agent of the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
Tessa Shawn Madden, 48, was charged with two separate counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, one count of distribution of methamphetamine and failure to appear in Sylacauga Municipal Court, according to jail records. Total bond was set at $75,500.
According to task force commander Michael Roberson, his officers received information that Madden was dealing. He sent an undercover officer to her residence in Sylacauga and had him purchase a small amount of methamphetamine. Another officer returned to the same residence and purchased a much larger amount, more than 28 grams (about one ounce), which is enough for a trafficking charge.
After obtaining a warrant for her arrest, Roberson said Madden had more than an ounce of methamphetamine on her person, triggering the second trafficking charge.
Madden was arrested Monday and had posted bond by Thursday, according to jail records.
Trafficking in any controlled substance is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.