Sylacauga will return to in-school learning Monday

SYLACAUGA — All Sylacauga City schools will open their doors Monday to welcome students, according to a news release from the system.
This announcement follows three days of virtual instruction that took place because of the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Face coverings will be required for the first two weeks back, although the release said plans may change based on the COVID-19 rate.
"It has always been my strong belief that students learn best from in-person instruction from their teacher, and we are eager to have our students back in the classrooms," said Dr. Michele Eller, Sylacauga's superintendent. “It was a tough decision to implement e-Learning the first three days of the semester, but it was the right call to make based on the number of positive COVID cases in our community.
"If anything good can be said about the Omicron variant, it is fast moving. That combined with new information from the Alabama Department of Public Health requiring only five days of quarantine instead of ten days gives a strong indication that we can safely open the schools. Wearing masks will provide another layer of protection for students and staff.”
Eller added that targeted professional development for teachers has focused on training for teaching blended learning for in-person instruction as well as remote instruction for e-Learning days.
“We have realized in recent years that there are times when it is necessary to implement e-Learning days," she said. "The virus outbreak is just one example. Other occasions may be if a student needs to stay home for an extended period of time to recover from an illness or injury, if professional development time is needed for teachers, or if there are other emergencies that require a school to be closed.
"We are preparing our teachers to be able to provide quality instruction in all of these situations. Nevertheless, we have missed our kids since the Christmas break and are eager to have them back in our classrooms on Monday.”