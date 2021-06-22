Sylacauga Toyota donates more than $6,000 to city schools foundation

Sylacauga Toyota has donated more than $6,000 so far this year to the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation, according to a news release.
The company is donating $30 from each new car sold to the foundation, which will be applied directly to the advancement of education in all curriculum areas impacting all students in Sylacauga City Schools, according to the release. The first $1,000 check was given in January, followed by $990 in February, $1,320 in March and $3,030 total for April and May, for $6,340 altogether.
These check presentations were made at the Toyota dealership, according to the release.
In addition to the Toyota donations, the foundation also accepts memorials and honorariums, purchases of pavers/marble through the Aggie Brick Walk campaign, corporate sponsorship of the annual 5K/10K run and a chair program.
For more information, visit www.scsfoundation.net or the foundation’s Facebook page.