Sylacauga to offer smartphone photography class

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will host a smartphone photography class called Photography Class in a Snap! with Jimmy Reynolds, Jr. This class is a 60-minute interactive presentation that will be held at J. Craig Smith Community Center on Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m.
The instructor for this class will be Jimmy Reynolds Jr., an experienced photographer and educator.
Reynolds is a Sylacuaga native who obtained a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Auburn University in 1988. He is a certified teacher in career and technical education, certified professional photographer by Professional Photographers of America, the 2021-22 Sylacauga City Schools Secondary Teacher of the Year, 2021-22 Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year, and 2021 Alabama SkillsUSA Member of the Month.
Students will learn about angles, zoom, backgrounds, composition, camera features and settings that will enhance photos. Students should bring their own smartphones to use in the class.
Attendees are asked to register online at Sylacauga.Recdesk.com. The course can be found under Programs - Lessons. The cost is $20 to take the class.