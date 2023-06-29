 Skip to main content
Sylacauga to offer smartphone photography class

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will host a smartphone photography class called  Photography Class in a Snap! with Jimmy Reynolds, Jr. This class is a 60-minute interactive presentation that will be held at J. Craig Smith Community Center on Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m.

The instructor for this class will be Jimmy Reynolds Jr., an experienced photographer and educator.