Sylacauga teenager killed in car accident, brother fighting for life 'minute to minute'

A one-vehicle accident on Coleman Bridge Road Saturday night took the life of a Childersburg teenager and seriously injured his older brother, according to Alabama State Troopers.
At 10:42 p.m. the 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Preston Bowen, 17, left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Preston Bowen was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
The passenger, Tanner Bowen, 19, was transported to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital from the scene. According to Murphy, he survived the initial accident but was still in the hospital Monday. His condition was not clear.
Both boys were graduates of Sylacauga High School. The older brother had recently joined the U.S. Army.
A GoFundme page has been set up on behalf of the family to cover the funeral expenses for Preston and the medical bills for Tanner. The initial goal of $25,000 was achieved in less than six hours Monday.
On the page, a family spokesperson said, “In an instant, our family has been changed forever. An accident has taken the life of one son and left another son fighting for his minute to minute.”
A post by Sylacauga High School on social media quoted the parents, Mellisa and Robert Bowen, who said Tanner, who was home on leave, “was critically injured with a long road ahead for recovery. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for our family during this difficult time.”
The accident remains under investigation by ALEA.
Curtis and Son Funeral Home will announce the arrangements for Preston.