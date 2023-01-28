Sylacauga teacher records song to help kids remember colors

A pre-K teacher at Indian Valley Elementary School in Sylacauga has just released her first single online. Titled, “Do You Know Roy G. Biv,” it’s a two-minute song and video available on all streaming services that’s meant to teach young children about the colors of the rainbow.
The artist in question is Dana Hale, who records under the moniker FreckledWaves.
“Do You Know Roy G. Biv” is her debut single, with nearly a thousand views on Youtube since it was uploaded earlier this month. It also available on Spotify, Pandora, iTunes, TikTok and Apple Music, among others.
“I have always loved music and children, so I knew one day I wanted to have the best of both worlds. Teaching children has always been my goal, and teaching them through song makes it even better. I wrote this song to help encourage the kids and to show them that learning can be fun. Adults and children alike tell me it’s catchy and they have learned the the acronym by listening to my song. Everyone has been so supportive, and I am truly grateful for that. I hope I can inspire children around the world to aim high and to know that the sky is the limit. I am not going to stop here because there are always other skills that can be taught through my music.”
For those who are not familiar, the name “Roy G. Biv” is taught in high schools — it’s been around forever — as a mnemonic device to help students remember the colors of the visible spectrum, in order: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet.