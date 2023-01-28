 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylacauga teacher records song to help kids remember colors

A pre-K teacher at Indian Valley Elementary School in Sylacauga has just released her first single online. Titled, “Do You Know Roy G. Biv,” it’s a two-minute song and video available on all streaming services that’s meant to teach young children about the colors of the rainbow.

The artist in question is Dana Hale, who records under the moniker FreckledWaves.

dana hale

Dana Hale