Sylacauga teacher arrested, accused of having sex with a student

Brannon Woodrow Cokerham

A teacher and assistant coach at Sylacauga High School has been arrested after allegedly having sex with a student.

Brannon Woodrow Cokerham, 40, was arrested Thursday at the school and was charged with being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19 years of age, according to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson. Cockerham is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old female student.