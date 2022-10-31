Sylacauga teacher arrested, accused of having sex with a student

A teacher and assistant coach at Sylacauga High School has been arrested after allegedly having sex with a student.
Brannon Woodrow Cokerham, 40, was arrested Thursday at the school and was charged with being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19 years of age, according to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson. Cockerham is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old female student.
He had an initial court appearance before Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, who set bond at $50,000. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Cockerham was still behind bars early Friday afternoon.
Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller issued a statement Thursday saying “administrators … were made aware of the alleged inappropriate conduct of an employee. Conduct of this nature is not condoned, and the employee was removed from campus and placed on administrative leave. While the Sylacauga Police Department investigates this situation, an internal investigation by Sylacauga City Schools is also underway. Because of these active investigations, we are unable to make further comments.”
According to the Sylacauga High School website, Cockerham is a career prep teacher, as well as an assistant football and basketball coach.
The crime Cockerham is charged with is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Upon release, he would also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.