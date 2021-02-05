Sylacauga, Talladega County raid takes down 15 gambling machines

The Sylacauga Police Department and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force visited nine businesses Friday (eight in the city limits and one in the Mill Village) and seized 15 gambling machines, according to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson. No arrests were made.
Johnson said the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office sent out a letter two days ago “giving businesses 48 hours to remove the illegal gaming devices and slot machines from the county.”
District Attorney Steve Giddens said the letters had gone out “as a courtesy."
"It has been clear for a very long time that those machines are illegal," Gidden said. "They’re slot machines, they’re not games of skill, they’re not games for amusement only. And on top of that, they are not regulated, and they’re cheating people. I’ve been getting complaints all over the place about them. People need to know that they could go to jail if they don’t follow the law.”
Johnson said he had seen a pattern of problems ranging from assault to armed robbery at the businesses where the machines are found.
“We’re trying to head that off as much as possible,” he said.
Most of the confiscated machines, he added, did not actually belong to the business owners, but to third parties that the business owners rented them from.
In a news release, Johnson said, “The detail began at 10 a.m. this morning and continued through the day until the last machine was loaded onto trailers from the produce stand on Alabama Avenue. … SPD does expect future seizures of this kind due to the high return expected from this activity.”
