Sylacauga sex offender found, arrested

Marquette Ladante Felder

The Sylacauga man being sought by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office in connection with violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act has been located and arrested.

Marquette Ladante Felder, 42, was arrested Dec. 6 and is being held on a $7,500 bond in the Talladega County Metro Jail. He was still in custody Friday afternoon.