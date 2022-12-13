Sylacauga sex offender found, arrested

The Sylacauga man being sought by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office in connection with violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act has been located and arrested.
Marquette Ladante Felder, 42, was arrested Dec. 6 and is being held on a $7,500 bond in the Talladega County Metro Jail. He was still in custody Friday afternoon.
Felder was convicted of second degree rape involving a 16-year-old girl in Childersburg in 2004. His last registered address was on Settlement Road in Sylacauga, but according to jail records his current address is on South Oak Drive.
Jail records also indicate that Felder is being held on a probation violation.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.