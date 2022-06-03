Sylacauga sex offender arrested for providing false address

A Sylacauga man has been jailed for violating Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
According to the Talladega County Metro Jail records, James Patrick Webber, 31, was arrested May 26 and is being held on a $7,500 bond set by the district court clerk in Sylacauga. He was still in jail Thursday evening.
According to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Webber was convicted of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child less than 12 in West Palm Beach, Florida, in 2014. The victim, in that case, was a 10-year-old girl.
The state of Florida defines lewd and lascivious molestation as fondling or other sexual contact short of rape, similar to the charge of sexual abuse in Alabama law.
It was not immediately clear when Webber got out of prison in Florida. In February, he registered with the Sheriff’s Office at an address on Houston Road in Sylacauga, but about a month later, during a compliance check, deputies spoke with his landlord, who said Webber had not lived at the registered address for at least six months.
A warrant was obtained for the SORNA violation, Jones said. It was served when Webber came in in May for his next check-in.
It was unclear if he attempted to use the Houston Road address again, but he gave that address when he was booked into the jail. Jones said Webber appeared to have been living in St. Clair County.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.