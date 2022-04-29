Sylacauga schools: we're with enhanced teacher professional development

SYLACAUGA — In the aftermath of disruptions caused by the pandemic, Sylacauga City Schools under the leadership and direction of Dr. Michele Eller has found a way to soar, according to a news release sent to local media.
When Eller came on board as superintendent, her first objective was tackling the learning loss created by 18 months of interrupted learning. Across the nation, math and reading scores have seen a drastic decrease from 2019 to 2021 according to a recent research study published by Brookings.
Not only was student performance down, many teachers were frustrated by the challenges of teaching through new platforms using technology and live online instruction. New Alabama course of study standards in English language arts and mathematics along with the requirements of the Literacy Act heightened the need for equipping teachers.
Eller’s approach to tackling the learning loss began with equipping and empowering teachers with strategies and techniques to use technology and other resources effectively. This has been in the form of targeted professional development, instructional coaching, mentoring, and partnerships with educational and community organizations.
Teachers from Sylacauga High, Nichols-Lawson, and Pinecrest have participated in a year-long focus to implement blended learning in their classroom instruction. Dr. Jaclyn Rivers, technology instructional coach for Sylacauga City Schools, has been instrumental in this endeavor through collaboration with the Montevallo Regional In-Service Education Center.
Blended Learning
Blended Learning was a new concept during the early days of the pandemic. Many educators wrestled with the best way to use technology to provide quality instruction to students not present in the classroom, as well as using it effectively for those students present. Blended Learning is a combination of online and offline engaged learning to provide students with choice over the time, place, pace, and path of their educational experience.
“Teachers have worked diligently this year to provide learning opportunities that allow students ownership in meeting their educational needs," Eller said. "The teachers have embraced this way of thinking and are seeking opportunities to make learning engaging.”
Added Amanda Bolton, fourth-grade teacher at Pinecrest Elementary School: “My students have thrived with the Blended Learning experience. They feel the value of ownership, responsibility, and self-monitoring while they participate in authentic student engagement.”
Added SHS English language arts teacher Rhonda Brewer: “It was fun to see the students take ownership and pride in their work. They wanted to do the work well and do it right so they tended to ask more questions and be more engaged with the assignments. They enjoyed showing off their hard work as well.”
Indian Valley teachers implemented the learning management system Seesaw (similar to Google Classroom) in their classrooms. Seesaw is a platform that allows students to share their voice on content learned with classmates, teachers, and parents. Students enjoy showcasing what they learned through the video and drawing tools. Indian Valley teachers have participated in year-long training to learn how to utilize the platform to the fullest. Dr. Rivers works with the teachers and students weekly to further develop activities that showcase each student's voice and learning.
In addition to the technology professional development, teachers have received targeted professional development throughout the school year in reading, English language arts, and mathematics.
Literacy
More than 40 teachers at Indian Valley and Pinecrest have participated in LETRS training this year. This two-year training course is helping teachers change instructional practices and impact students' proficiency in reading.
"LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) professional development has provided our teachers with in-depth science of reading knowledge and strategies to teach phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, writing, and language. Teachers have adopted powerful instructional practices based on this dynamic professional development," said Julie Green, district reading specialist.
Nichols-Lawson and Sylacauga High School math and English language arts teachers have participated in Professional Learning Communities during the 2021-2022 school year. These efforts have been led by Debbie Barnett, Math Specialist, and Julie Green, along with content area specialists from Southern Regional Education Board. Each teacher participated in six days of professional learning that focused on instructional mathematics and literacy support through targeted professional development and six days coaching for secondary content teachers.
The literacy training shows classroom teachers how to create assignments that engage students in reading grade-level texts in all subject areas and demonstrate their understanding of those texts orally and in writing. SREB supports teachers with out-of-class guided instruction in planning assignments that engages students in challenging learning experiences. This support plan meets teachers where they are and helps them be successful.
Math
The math training helps teachers shift their instruction from a procedural approach to a balanced approach in which students learn how to apply math concepts to solve complex, abstract problems and real-world problems. Math teachers use formative assessment lessons and strategies to enhance students’ procedural fluency and ability to apply knowledge and reasoning skills.
“SREB has changed the way we teach math in our district with phenomenal teaching strategies we all use in our classrooms every day,” said Gay Coley, math teacher at Nichols-Lawson. “One of the biggest assets SREB has provided us with is vertical teaming and collaboration among the high school and middle school math teachers. We are all now speaking a common ‘Math Language’ which will benefit our students as they progress through our school system.”
Instructional coaches
Working alongside teachers at all levels, instructional coaches have proven to be an invaluable resource. In this newly created role, instructional coaches are experienced teachers who provide support for classroom teachers to implement the best practices gleaned from professional development. Indian Valley and Pinecrest have both a reading and a math coach to assist teachers.
Nichols-Lawson and Sylacauga High School have an instructional coach that assists with all subject areas. Growth in teacher effectiveness (measured by student achievement) has been noted in all schools through classroom observations and through periodic assessment data.
Gains
The results speak loud and clear and are worth celebrating. Students in grades K-8 have taken the STAR math and reading assessments to track their progress throughout the school year and to prepare them for the ACAP summative assessment.
Reading in grades one through eight increased from 38.9% to 40.9% while math averages for grades one through eight increased from 48.5% to 59.1% since the start of the school year. Notable gains for reading include second grade, increasing from 49% to 62%; and grades one, two, three, five and eight with gains of 3% or higher.
A notable gain for math shows that all grades increased 3% or higher.
This year-long focused effort is cause for celebration, as Eller pointed out that students in grades nine through 10 have participated in mock ACT tests (retired ACT tests) to track their progress and to prepare them for the ACT w/Writing in 11th grade. A grant from Sylacauga Alliance of Family Enhancement provided training for all Sylacauga High School teachers in best practices for implementing ACT strategies in their classrooms. As a result of this training, SHS teachers have concentrated on providing students with as much ACT prep and practice as possible in their classrooms.
“Not only did we see growth in the composite scores, but the number of students benchmarking in each content area assessment increased as well,” Eller said. “We are anxiously awaiting the results from the Spring ACT w/Writing results as we are expecting similar gains in those scores. The nine-grade mock pre-ACT overall composite score increased 3 points. The 10th Grade Mock ACT overall composite score increased 3.4 points. Notable gains were made in both English and mathematics.”
Eller added that even though significant growth has been demonstrated in both reading and math in many grade levels, there has been and continues to be a lot of effort being made to remediate those students who are not benchmarking.
Bridging these gaps in student achievement and professional development training has been a priority for Eller, and one she says is well worth the effort. She is quick to applaud the teachers and support team for embracing the challenges of teaching in an ever-changing society.
“Teachers are the number one factor in student achievement,” Eller said. “The professional development, instructional coaching, and resources have allowed our teachers to be equipped to tackle the many academic challenges of this school year. Their accomplishments and the accomplishments of our students are worth celebrating.”