Sylacauga schools unveils new school logos

Sylacauga City Schools has unveiled new logos for each of their schools.
In a news release, the system said the logos were created to give each school a unique identity and unifying them with common imagery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months
|$158.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$80.00
|for 183 days
|3 Months
|$41.00
|for 91 days
|1 Month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 2:45 pm
Sylacauga City Schools has unveiled new logos for each of their schools.
In a news release, the system said the logos were created to give each school a unique identity and unifying them with common imagery.
The release said the logos focus on the “light of learning,” and represent a modern picture of students progressing from kindergarten to graduation.
“The discussion of updating our logos and branding our identity as Sylacauga City Schools came from a conversation last year during a leadership meeting with school administrators,” Sylacauga Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller said. “Each school had a separate logo, and although they were all beautiful designs, they didn’t relate to each other. The administrators felt this was a good time to create a fresh look as we move forward to educate our students in an ever-changing world.”
The release said that to guide the team through the branding process, communications director Kelley Wassermann and Eller turned to a Sylacauga High School graduate, Chelsey Strong, who is a professional marketer and owner of Muscadine Marketing. She gathered input from the administrative team and designed the “family” of logos that interrelate.
“As Sylacauga City Schools celebrates its 125th anniversary, this has been a great time to reflect on the impact our schools have had in the past as well as the impact in teaching today’s children,” Wassermann said. “During our meetings, one of the administrators who has taught in a larger system pointed out that Sylacauga is just the right size. We are large enough to offer a variety of pathways for academic success, but small enough that teachers know the names of every one of their students. From kindergarten through high school, our teachers are invested in the education of every student and equipping everyone for excellence.”
The district has released a video describing the imagery of each logo on their website at vimeo.com/736921668. While each school is represented with its own unique design, all four school logos are combined in the district logo. Wassermann describes this as being “united by the unbroken circle of Sylacauga City Schools.”
Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.