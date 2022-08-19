 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylacauga schools unveils new school logos

sylacuaga schools logo

Sylacauga City Schools has unveiled new logos for each of their schools.

 submitted photo

Sylacauga City Schools has unveiled new logos for each of their schools.

In a news release, the system said the logos were created to give each school a unique identity and unifying them with common imagery. 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.