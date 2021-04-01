Sylacauga schools plan to return to classroom five days a week, starting Monday

Sylacauga City Schools will be returning to a regular schedule of five days a week in classrooms, starting Monday, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
“Our school COVID-19 related numbers have greatly decreased to just a few isolated close-contact cases, and we no longer have the need for a full cleaning and sanitation day without students on Wednesdays,” Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said. “Most of our students are back in the classroom each day, with just a small percentage engaged by remote learning with their principal’s approval.”
About 90 percent of students enrolled in the system have already returned to in-person learning, according to the release.
Segars added that “Sylacauga City Schools will maintain both the blended and virtual learning platforms for the remainder of the school year in consideration of those with health concerns. For the summer and the next school year, Sylacauga will collapse the blended learning and only offer virtual platforms for those students requiring an alternative setting.”
Summer school will be held on all Sylacauga city schools campuses to provide credit recovery for qualified students in grades 6 through 12 and summer remediation for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
According to the release, reasonable steps will be taken to maintain six feet of separation in common areas, with the schools maintaining three feet of separation between students in classrooms where feasible. Frequently used items and surfaces will continue to be disinfected regularly, and employees and students in second grade and above will continue to wear a mask or other facial covering.