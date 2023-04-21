 Skip to main content
Sylacauga schools pass accreditation process

SYLACAUGA — According to a press release from Sylacauga City Schools, the school system this year underwent an accreditation audit. This audit takes place every six years in order to make sure that the school district meets established criteria in its educational standards. 

The accreditation process uses a format from a nonprofit organization known as Cognia, which is used in Alabama school systems and also accredits primary and secondary schools throughout the United States.