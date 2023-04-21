Sylacauga schools pass accreditation process

SYLACAUGA — According to a press release from Sylacauga City Schools, the school system this year underwent an accreditation audit. This audit takes place every six years in order to make sure that the school district meets established criteria in its educational standards.
The accreditation process uses a format from a nonprofit organization known as Cognia, which is used in Alabama school systems and also accredits primary and secondary schools throughout the United States.
Sylacauga City Schools has a Cognia team that includes Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Dr. Jennifer Rosato, and administrators and teachers from across the school system.
Cognia has a scoring system and scores of 300 and above show that the schools pass the projections for accreditation. Sylacauga City Schools met the criteria by having a score of 330, according to the press release.
“The teams had a challenging task and worked very hard to be sure the narratives truly reflected the great work happening in our schools,” Rosato said. She said that it “was not something that could be done in one day” and that having the schools emphasize certain areas made the achievement easier.
The accreditation team consisted of 20 teachers and administrators who met through the fall semester.
“The results of the Cognia accreditation review certify that [the city schools are] excelling in all areas of the system, from instruction and staff development to utilizing all available funding sources to maintain facilities,” Eller said.
She said this shows how the mission “rings true.”
Eller spoke on how Sylacauga City Schools encourages, equips and empowers all students to win with the provision of diverse pathways to an excellent education.
According to the press release, the school system was distinguished for having the following:
Promising practices supporting a learning culture
Research-based practices in place
Focus on building leadership capacity
Use of data to guide decision making
Great sense of family and community
Continuous engagement in improvement effort
Improvement in student engagement