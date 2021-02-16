You are the owner of this article.
Sylacauga schools foundation honors pair of longtime educators

Cleveland chair_8.jpg

Jesse and Priscilla Cleveland were honored with the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation Monday.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation honored career educators Jesse and Priscilla Cleveland on Monday afternoon with a chair presentation.

The Clevelands received the 60th chair from the foundation, which dedicated its first chair in 1989.

Jesse Cleveland served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal during his career in the Sylacauga City School system. He later served on the Sylacauga City Council and a six-year stint as mayor.

Priscilla Cleveland spent 33 years in the Sylacauga as a librarian, and like her husband Jesse, she remains involved in civic organizations in the city.

To receive a chair from the foundation requires a $25,000 donation. Taylor and Lydia Pursell donated the money to the foundation to honor the Clevelands.

Sylacauga City Schools Foundation’s role is to support the city schools in their quest for excellence. Each year the foundation provides thousands of dollars in classroom grants to support learning. The foundation has awarded $1.2 million in grants since its inception.

