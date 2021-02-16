Sylacauga schools foundation honors pair of longtime educators

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation honored career educators Jesse and Priscilla Cleveland on Monday afternoon with a chair presentation.
The Clevelands received the 60th chair from the foundation, which dedicated its first chair in 1989.
Jesse Cleveland served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal during his career in the Sylacauga City School system. He later served on the Sylacauga City Council and a six-year stint as mayor.
Sylacauga City Schools Foundation Founder Dr. Joe Morton speaks about the impact of Jessie and Priscilla Cleveland on the Syalcauga City Schools.
Taylor Pursell shares memories of having Jessie Cleveland as a teacher and mentor. Pursell and wife Lydia made the $25,000 donation to honor Jesse and Priscilla Cleveland.
Taylor Pursell shares memories of having Jessie Cleveland as a teacher and mentor. Pursell and wife Lydia made the $25,000 donation to honor Jesse and Priscilla Cleveland.
Taylor Pursell shares memories of having Jessie Cleveland as a teacher and mentor. Pursell and wife Lydia made the $25,000 donation to honor Jesse and Priscilla Cleveland.
Priscilla Cleveland thanks everyone for being honored with a chair dedication for the Sylacauga Sity Schools Foundation.
Jesse Cleveland shares a few thoughts during a ceremony honoring him and wife Priscilla with a chair for the Sylacauaga City Schools Foundation.
Jesse Cleveland shares a few thoughts during a ceremony honoring him and wife Priscilla with a chair for the Sylacauaga City Schools Foundation.
Pamela Cleveland McTier shares her thoughts during the ceremony honoring her parents Jesse and Priscilla Cleveland.
Jesse and Priscilla Cleveland were honored with the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation Monday.
Jeff Cleveland shares his thoughts during the ceremony honoring her parents Jesse and Priscilla Cleveland.
Priscilla Clevleand unveils the chair dedicated in her and husband Jesse's honor by the Sylacauga Education Foundation.
Jesse and Priscilla unveil the plaque honoring them as chair recipients by the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation.
Jesse and Priscilla unveil the plaque honoring them as chair recipients by the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation.
Priscilla Cleveland spent 33 years in the Sylacauga as a librarian, and like her husband Jesse, she remains involved in civic organizations in the city.
To receive a chair from the foundation requires a $25,000 donation. Taylor and Lydia Pursell donated the money to the foundation to honor the Clevelands.
Sylacauga City Schools Foundation’s role is to support the city schools in their quest for excellence. Each year the foundation provides thousands of dollars in classroom grants to support learning. The foundation has awarded $1.2 million in grants since its inception.