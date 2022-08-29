 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sylacauga Schools announce they will not charge for breakfast, lunch beginning this week

Sylacauga High School teaser

An aerial view of Sylacauga High School. 

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Sylacauga City Schools has announced that all students will be able to eat breakfast and lunch at no charge, beginning Thursday.

Director of Child Nutrition Programs Kelley Wassermann said the free meal program is thanks to the district’s eligibility for a pilot of the USDA Provision 2 program. 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.