Sylacauga Schools announce they will not charge for breakfast, lunch beginning this week

Sylacauga City Schools has announced that all students will be able to eat breakfast and lunch at no charge, beginning Thursday.
Director of Child Nutrition Programs Kelley Wassermann said the free meal program is thanks to the district’s eligibility for a pilot of the USDA Provision 2 program.
“This year we received great response in families returning the Free and Reduced Meals Application,” she said. “This response rate, plus the number of students approved by direct certification, is enough to qualify the entire school district for Provision 2 eligibility.”
Wassermann said the free and reduced percentage for Sylacauga is nearly 70%, a significant increase from the pre-Covid years. During the last two school years, all students across the country ate school meals at no charge because of USDA waivers, which expired June 30.
“Before Covid disrupted everything two and half years ago, Sylacauga averaged about 57 percent free and reduced, '' Wasserman said. “The last few years have been difficult for everyone. I am glad we were able to qualify for Provision 2 and give our families some relief from the burden of paying for meals.”
The CNP director said Sylacauga has maintained meal charges of $1.50 for breakfast and $2.45 for lunch for the last five years. Wassermann said that earlier in the summer when she was calculating the prices for student meals, she recommended to the school board to leave prices where they were.
“Families were paying so much more for basic necessities, like gas and groceries,” she said. “I was concerned that if we raised prices, we would lose participation and defeat the purpose of trying to serve nutritional meals.”
Wassermann said that the school district is only piloting the Provision 2 program.
“After the first semester, a financial analysis will be conducted to determine whether or not we can afford to continue in Provision 2,” she said. “The Child Nutrition Program must absorb the unpaid cost of reduced and paid students not being charged for their portion of the meals. We can continue the program only for as long as our fund balance is strong enough to carry this extra cost.”
Wasserman said students will still be required to pay for their meals through Wednesday. She also stressed that it is important for parents who have not already submitted a Free and Reduced Price Meal application to do so by August 31. The approved applications are required in order for households to quality for the new round of P-EBT benefits. Any applications received after Wednesday will not be eligible for P-EBT benefits.
