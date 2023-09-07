 Skip to main content
Sylacauga school board votes to expel student

The Sylacauga City Board of Education voted 3-0 to expel a student during a called meeting Wednesday morning.

Board members Melissa Garris and Steve Marlowe and Board Chair Amy Price met with Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller, legal counsel and representatives of the student in closed session for about 30 minutes Wednesday morning. Because of the student’s age, no specifics were discussed in public.