Sylacauga school board votes to expel student

The Sylacauga City Board of Education voted 3-0 to expel a student during a called meeting Wednesday morning.
Board members Melissa Garris and Steve Marlowe and Board Chair Amy Price met with Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller, legal counsel and representatives of the student in closed session for about 30 minutes Wednesday morning. Because of the student’s age, no specifics were discussed in public.
When the board reconvened, Eller recommended that the student be expelled for one calendar year with educational services. The board accepted that recommendation unanimously.
Aside from the student disciplinary hearing, the only other action taken by the board was to announce that its next meeting will take place Tuesday, Sept. 12, starting at 6 p.m., and will include a second presentation of the proposed budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1. That meeting will be open to the public.