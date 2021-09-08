Sylacauga school board sets COVID-19 policy for employees

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City School Board approved a COVID-19 relief policy for city school employees at Tuesday’s meeting.
The policy was established to ensure continued pay for teachers and support staff who may be advised to teach remotely if classes transition to online learning, or who may be placed in quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19.
The policy also provides a maximum 10-day leave for full-time employees, effective June 1 through Dec. 31 for any of the following reasons:
—Employee tests positive for COVID. .
—Employee is caring for his/her child or immediate family member in his/her home with a positive COVID illness.
—Employee was directed to isolate by his/her immediate supervisor due to close contact exposure at school or work location and was following district guidelines such as wearing face coverings, social distancing, etc.
—Employee is required to be quarantined by his/her physician. Up to two days will be granted for employees who are getting a COVID vaccine or to recover from the vaccine side effects. These days are part of (NOT in addition to the 10 SCS COVID Relief days.
The policy states that employees taking COVID leave may be required to provide documentation to verify that their absence is due to a qualified reason.
The Superintendent or immediate supervisor may deny paid COVID leave in circumstances where the employee did not follow district guidelines, including wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, or if they are found to be in violation of an isolation or quarantine order recommendation by the school, their healthcare provider or the Alabama Department of Health.
The COVID leave does not cover absences due to the following reasons: .
—Because of illness "substantially similar" to COVID and receives a negative COVID test.
—Isolation due to close contact or quarantine related to exposure outside of school/work location.
—To care for a child whose school or daycare has been closed.
Superintendent Michele Eller said the SCS COVID Relief policy was being recommended and approved on a temporary basis “based on what we know today. It will be constantly reviewed and may be modified and/or eliminated as needed.”