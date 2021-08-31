Sylacauga school board looks for surplus in proposed 2022 budget

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss its proposed 2022 budget which looks to have a $672,873 surplus.
System Chief Financial Officer Lisa Dickerson reported to the board during the first of its two budget hearings that the proposed budget will have revenues of $25,906,235 based on normal revenues and other fund sources. She said the budget is also projected to have expenditures of $25,233,362 when adding regular expenditure and the uses of those other fund sources.
Dickerson said the system is also projected to have a general fund ending balance of $3,042,095 compared to a starting balance of $3 million meaning the general fund will follow the overall budget with a surplus. She said the state requires that the system keep a fund balance equal to one months expenses, a number that comes to $1,586,354. Dickerson said this year the system will actually be keeping nearly two months worth of funds in their general fund by the end of the year.
Dickerson said the proposed budget will allow the system to continue to spend more on a per-pupil basis than the state average at $10,307.
“We are still comfortably over what the state average was for 2020,” she said.
Dickerson said the school is seeing a small decrease in state funded teaching units because of a lower average daily membership last school year. ADM is a count of students attending in the system taken each year after 20 days after labor day. The count from each school year is used to determine how many teacher units the state funds during the next school year.
Dickerson said because of a 12.65 decrease in ADM the system will be receiving funds for roughly one less teacher. She said despite this, the system actually has 22 more employees than last year. Dickerson said 16 of these students are being paid for with federal stimulus funds, which are three year contracts.
“At the end of those three years those positions will go away,” she said. “That's kind of bittersweet, we are very happy to have them, but each of those employees has heard that those positions are only for three years.”
She said this is a problem for all government entities at the moment.
Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller said two of the new teachers were funded by local funds in order to deal with the need for more classes at Indian Valley Elementary.
One issue that was heavily discussed during the meeting was central office costs.
Dickerson said there was an increase of $369,000 for a total of $1,416,294.71. She said $444,237.27 of this was paid for by stimulus funds and is being used to fund system wide specialists.
“We have a math specialist, we have a literacy specialist, instructional technology specialist,” Dickerson said. “All three of those are out in the schools, they may have an office here, but they spend their days in the schools.”
She said they are also used for two other positions
Board Members Dr. Rekha Chadalawada and Melissa Garris both expressed concern over keeping those positions after stimulus funds go away in three years.
Eller and Dickerson said the system will have to find other ways to fund it. Eller said she feels all the positions are needed.
Board Member Amy Price expressed concern about the rise in central office costs.
“It's moving in the wrong direction,” she said.
Price said she understands the concern about the stimulus funds and that some issues may be because of how positions are classified, but she feels the system needs to look at how to stop adding more administrative positions.
Eller said the main reason for housing ths specialist at the central office is to help with equally servicing each school.
Price said ultimately she understands but the system needs to take into account that local funding has not been increased in many years.
“The local funding has been flat and you (Dickerson) are right. We are very grateful for every dime,” she said, “but the dime doesn't go as far as it used t