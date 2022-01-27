Sylacauga school board looks at several items in two meeting this week

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education held two meetings this week to look at various topics related to the school system.
The most recent meeting was a called meeting Thursday in which the board met to look at only a single item: a disciplinary hearing involving a student.
The board met in an executive session as the hearing involved the good name and character of a student. After the hearing was over and the board reentered regular session, Dr. Michelle Eller offered a recommendation of a year of alternate placement with services for the student with an evaluation before reentry. The board unanimously approved the recommendation.
Eller said the board generally prefers to take up these kinds of hearings separate from regular meetings to help with student privacy and better accommodate parents.
“We like to do these in the morning that way if a parent has to work or what else we are not doing a total inconvenience,” she said, “and it's a little more private. This is not something we like to do.”
The board held its regular meeting Tuesday, and primarily looked at a series of bids primarily related to facilities.
During the meeting the board approved a $259,000 bid from Bond Construction for roofing at Pinecrest Elementary School.
Eller said the work on the school’s roof will begin as soon as possible, as the roof currently has several leaks.
“We have a lot of leaks over there and they’ve been there,” she said. “So it's needed repair for a long time.”
The board also approved a $293,000 bid from Littleton Electric for the replacement of lights at Legion Stadium.
“We are replacing all the stadium lighting at Legion Stadium with LED light,” Eller said. “So it will be more energy efficient and we will have the controls that we can use from our phones and what not to control the lighting over there.”
The superintendent said some of the lighting is now obsolete and in need of replacing. The 75-year-old stadium last saw major upgrades when it received a massive facelift including new home bleachers and an artificial turf playing surface in 2016.
The stadium is shared between Sylacauga High School and BB Comer High School, which is part of the Talladega County School System.
The final bid approved by the board Tuesday was a $41,422.56 bid for waste disposal from Green for Life. Eller said this bid related to the emptying of the system’s large outdoor waste bins.
In other matter Tuesday, the board:
—Approved Payroll, Accounts Payable and Financial Statements for November and December;
—Approved marking certain property as surplus;
—Approved the 2022-2023 School Calendar Committee;
—Approved that Sylacauga Board of Education Code of Conduct;
—Approved TEAMS contract with Anna Johnson;
—Approved hiring Raylan Gilliland (science teacher at Sylacauga High School), Brannon Cockerham (assistant track coach at SHS) and Rober Osbourn (substitute teacher); and
—Approved the transfer of Jamie Ledin from instructional assistant to school secretary at Indian Valley elementary School.