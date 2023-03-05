Sylacauga school board announces employment fair

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education has announced a meeting date and an event date for the middle of this month.
On Tuesday, March 14, the board will hold its work session beginning at 5 p.m. and the regular board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at 43 N Broadway Ave.
On March 16, the board will host an employment recruitment fair from 4-6 p.m. at 43 N Broadway Ave. Anyone who has earned a bachelor’s degree and is seeking employment as a teacher could benefit from this event.
Also, anyone with a commercial drivers license who is interested in driving the buses could find the event useful. School officials will be looking to fill positions for the following: teachers, substitutes, instructional assistants, bus drivers and child nutrition workers.