Sylacauga school board announces employment fair

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education has announced a meeting date and an event date for the middle of this month. 

On Tuesday, March 14, the board will hold its work session beginning at 5 p.m. and the regular board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at 43 N Broadway Ave.