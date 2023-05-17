Sylacauga sales tax to rise by 1 1/2 cents Sept. 1

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council Tuesday night voted to raise the city's sales tax by 1 1/2 cents and to specifically allocate the revenue generated by the increase. There were two 3-2 votes, approving the increase as well as the proposed allocation of the funds.
Councilwoman Laura Heath and Councilman Nate Brewer voted against the tax increase.
“I was not in favor of the tax increase because I think it is unfair to our citizens to raise taxes during inflation,” Heath said. She said that she has a duty to vote the way that her people in District 5 want her to vote and they were not in favor of raising taxes.
“We have not made enough cuts in other areas and I feel that we can still make some cuts,” Councilman Nate Brewer said. He said that he lives in a poverty-stricken area where a lot of citizens are retired or on fixed income. “It is not fair for the government to place a hardship on them,” he said.
Council President Ashton Fowler, Councilwoman Tiffany Nix and Councilman Lee Perryman all voted in favor of the tax increase.
“I felt like we are shortchanged when it comes to the needs of the city,” Fowler said. He said that the minimum 1.5 percent increase will allow maximum usage within the city. Fowler said he felt like residents of the city would feel more comfortable with the tax once they understand where the revenue is being allocated.
The vote raised the city sales tax from 3 percent to 4.5 percent, thereby setting the total sales tax paid by Sylacauga consumers at 9 1/2 cents on each dollar of purchase. It breaks out this way: 4 cents on the dollar goes to the state of Alabama, 1 cent goes to the county and now 4.5 cents goes to the city.
Fowler, Heath and Brewer voted in favor of the plan for where revenue would be distributed, while Nix and Perryman voted against it.
“I voted for the allocation because it includes giving funding to the police and fire department, the other proposal excluded them and I did not think that was fair,” Heath said. She said that she had a duty to vote for what was right.
The allocation of the funds will be as followed:
The sales tax increase as well as the allocation of the funds will go into effect on September 1.
In other business, the council approved the city of Sylacauga for participation in the 2023 tax holiday that eliminates sales tax on certain back-to-school items and supplies during the weekend of July 21-23. In addition, South Highland Park was approved for $13,701.71 for renovations. The April accounts payable invoices were accepted at $995,346.54 and the April payrolls were $438,581.87.
The council approved reimbursement for residential garbage services during March 2018-April 2023 at the amount of $1,055.
The next City Council meeting will be held on June 6 at 6 p.m. and the community is encouraged to be in attendance.