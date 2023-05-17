 Skip to main content
Sylacauga sales tax to rise by 1 1/2 cents Sept. 1

City Council OK’s hike, plan for allocating revenue

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council Tuesday night voted to raise the city's sales tax by 1 1/2 cents and to specifically allocate the revenue generated by the increase. There were two 3-2 votes, approving the increase as well as the proposed allocation of the funds.

Councilwoman Laura Heath and Councilman Nate Brewer voted against the tax increase. 