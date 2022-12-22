 Skip to main content
Sylacauga’s master recreation plan centers on pool

An aerial view of the new Sylacauga parks plan.

The city of Sylacauga is in the midst of creating an ambitious master plan that would renovate all of the city’s park and recreation properties — with the crown jewel being a new swimming pool to replace one that’s been closed since 2020.

At a public hearing last week, it was noted that the overall plan is meant to be implemented in phases over the next 20 to 30 years. The catalyst for the whole project, though, and the focus of much of the discussion Thursday night, centered on building a new pool.