Sylacauga’s master recreation plan centers on pool

The city of Sylacauga is in the midst of creating an ambitious master plan that would renovate all of the city’s park and recreation properties — with the crown jewel being a new swimming pool to replace one that’s been closed since 2020.
At a public hearing last week, it was noted that the overall plan is meant to be implemented in phases over the next 20 to 30 years. The catalyst for the whole project, though, and the focus of much of the discussion Thursday night, centered on building a new pool.
According to City Council President Ashton Fowler, the city’s existing pool is 40 years old, in poor condition and, in any case, is obsolete. It was closed after the city had put six figures’ worth of “Band-Aid fixes” into it — and only made the problems worse.
“We were just putting lipstick on a pig,” Fowler said.
According to Michael O’Brien of HNP Landscape Architure, the Parks and Recreation Steering Committee has chosen a site for the new pool on city owned property north of city hall and just next to Noble Park. But very little else has been decided, including whether the new pool will be indoors or outdoors, what other amenities will be included and how the city plans to pay for it.
The first resident to address Thursday’s meeting summed up the council’s dilemma in generating revenue for the new pool.
“Our sales taxes are low in the state now, so I’m OK with passing a one and a half or two percent sales tax increase. But some council members aren’t going to vote for a sales tax increase because they’re afraid they won’t get reelected. And some won’t vote against the sales tax increase for the same reason. If you don’t pass the sales tax, you get nothing, not even with borrowing and bond money. This (the pool) is something we need for our kids and our elderly. I’m not really happy with the location, but I can live with it. Still, none of it’s going to happen without taxes. We’re going to have to bite the bullet and do it.”
Councilman Nate Brewer was in the audience and agreed with that assessment. “Santa’s not going to bring it to us,” he said.
Fowler said the council had studied the issue and determined that a one and a half percent sales tax increase would translate to about 300 additional dollars per household and would generate total revenue in the millions.
“We can’t say right now exactly what will come in, but we can say that whatever we get will be earmarked for this project, and won’t go to anything else,” he said.
The steering committee’s final report is expected in February, and once that is approved, the council will begin trying to find the finds to make the first phase a reality. The project would likely go out for bid in the late spring or early summer. The design and construction will likely take from 18 to 24 months. In any case, the new pool would not be anywhere near complete for use this coming summer.
Another resident worried about generations of children being deprived of swimming instruction by the lack of a functioning public pool.
“This is just something we have to do,” she said.
Edward Norwood of the firm Braisfield and Dunlavey, explained that the new pool and all of the other recreation improvements contained in the master plan should be viewed as potential revenue enhancers as well as future expenses. The project “will be done in phases,” he said.
Proponents of the project say that whatever the city invests will come back in the form of jobs, additional tax revenue and economic development. In addition to direct recreational fees, the city would see additional income for restaurants, gas stations and tourism overall.
Fowler pointed out that Albertville was also in the process of a parks and recreation renovation, and had begun hosting monthly slow pitch softball tournaments. These tournaments alone are responsible for about $20,000 per month going back into recreation programs.
The rest of the plan would cover all of the city’s park facilities, which are currently spread across much of the city. Some of these parks are relatively new and would require very little, but others would require substantial work.