Sylacauga residents are asked to make old trash bins ready for pickup

Sylacauga residents who still have Republic Services/Waste Pro trash bins should put them out at their curbs for pickup between now and July 2.
According to Sylacauga City Council President Lee Perryman, Sylacauga’s agreement with Republic/Waste Pro expired at the end of March, but not all containers had been removed.
“The city has directed Republic to complete removal without further delay, and a company representative has advised that they will do so between now and July 2,” Perryman said. “Residents are asked to make sure that any Republic Services/Waste Pro containers are readily available at their curb as soon as possible. The company will not remove containers from private property.”
For more information, call Sylacauga City Hall at 256-249-4353.