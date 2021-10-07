Sylacauga police track down two Georgia robbery suspects

SYLACAUGA — Two robbery suspects wanted in Thomasville, Ga., were taken into custody Saturday during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 280 that halted traffic in the westbound lane.
According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, patrol officers with the Sylacauga Police Department were dispatched to the area by "OnStar" concerning a vehicle they were tracking for Thomasville Police Department.
The suspects were reported to be in a white Buick Encore with a Florida tag traveling U.S. Highway 280 westbound. Officers from Sylacauga Police Department, Talladega County Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, and Talladega County Sheriff's Department located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop that shut down U.S. Highway 280, west bound traffic. The vehicle occupants, Derrick Pogue of Memphis, Tennessee, and Edward Cummings, also of Memphis, Tennessee, were taken into custody.
Contents of the vehicle included $31,024 worth of cash.
“This was only a small portion of the money that was reported to the Thomasville Police Department by the victim of the robbery,” Johnson said.
Pogue and Cummings are being held at Talladega County Metro Jail awaiting an extradition hearing to send them back to Thomasville, Ga., to face robbery charges.
If you have any information pertaining to a crime, contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.