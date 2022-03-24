Sylacauga Police searching for who shot a pair of Talladega teenagers

Sylacauga Police are investigating an incident Tuesday night that left two Talladega teenagers with gunshot wounds.
According to Chief Kelley Johnson, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Hubbard Avenue for a shots fired call at 10 p.m. Tuesday. In the course of their investigation, the officers went to an apartment on Kingswood Drive in the Drew Court Community, where they found 18-year-old Lattarriues Hawkins of Talladega. Hawkins had gunshot wounds to his chest and arm, and he was transported by Sylacauga Ambulance to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
About three hours later, Sylacauga investigator Chris Vinson was called to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega , where Hawkins’ 16-year-old brother was being treated for a gunshot wound to his ankle.
Johnson said Wednesday that investigators believed the two brothers were shot during the same incident. The investigation remained ongoing Wednesday, with no additional information available.
No information on the older Hawkins brother’s condition was available Wednesday. Johnson said the younger brother was treated and released from Citizens Wednesday morning.
“At this time, SPD investigators are running down leads and searching for suspects,” Johnson said. “SPD asks that if anyone has information about this shooting or any other crime, call the tip line at 256-249-4716 or Sgt. Vinson at 256-401-2453. You may also contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).