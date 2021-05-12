Sylacauga Police reports at least 11 cars have been broken into

Sylacauga Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in several car break-ins.
According to Chief Kelly Johnson, there were at least 11 cars reported broken into between May 5-7.
Two vehicles parked in front of Coosa Valley Medical Center were broken into May 5, and third was targeted May 7 at the same location. There were at least five vehicles broken into in the Wal-Mart parking lot the same day, Johnson said.
The other three were also broken into May 7 at the Dollar General, Piggly Wiggly and Dobson’s Service Station on Alabama 21. It was not clear what, if anything, was taken from any of the vehicles.
“Investigators are working diligently to resolve this matter,” Johnson said. “(They) are combing through hours of video and compiling evidence to try and identify the offenders. SPD asks that if you know anything about this rash of car burglaries, please come forward and speak with our investigators.”
If you have information regarding this or any other crime in Sylacauga, call 256-401-2464 or the anonymous tip line at 256-249-4716.