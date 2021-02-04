Sylacauga Police release arrest figures since start of the year

The Sylacauga Police Department made seven felony arrests from the first of the year to Feb. 2, according to a news release from Chief Kelley Johnson earlier this week.
One of those arrests, Brandon O’Brian Kennedy, 36, of Talladega, was charged with first-degree robbery stemming from an incident at the Quality Inn on Jan. 12, in which he is accused of steeling an undisclosed amount of cash from an individual at gunpoint. He was arrested the same night. Kennedy is still in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $35,000 bond, according to the release.
At the other end of the spectrum, Jacob Chazz Brasher, 19, of Sylacauga, was arrested for theft of property in the third degree from his employer, Ollie’s Bargain Barn. He was arrested Jan. 6 and is currently out on a $1,500 bond.
The other arrests were all for burglary or related offenses, including:
—Rusty Lee Hartley, 36, Sylacauga, Jan. 8; Hartley is accused of breaking into a residence on Valley Lane and getting caught by the homeowner, Johnson said. Hartley is still in jail on a $15,000 bond.
—Anthony Ray Meeks, 28, Coosa County, Jan. 13 for possession of burglar's tools and criminal mischief in the first degree; Meeks is accused of entering the Coin Laundry next to Coleman Cleaners and forcing open the coin boxes on the washers and dryers; he is still in jail on a $17,500 bond.
—Eric Brandon Pogue, 31, Sylacauga, Jan. 8 for two counts of burglary in the third degree. Pouge is charged with breaking into the Piggly Wiggly on Fort Williams and Indian Valley Elementary School and stealing items from each; Pogue was also arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies for break-ins at two businesses in the south end of the county; bond in the Sylacauga cases was set as $5,000, with Pogue still behind bars.
—Michael Adam Bridges, 41, of Sylacauga, Jan. 17, on two counts of burglary in the third degree of two storage units at Adding Space Storage; items were taken from both units. Bond was set at $15,000, which Bridges paid and was released.
—Nicholas Wayne Brown, 32, Sylacauga, February 2 for burglary in the third degree of Alta Point Health on Old Birmingham Highway. Bond was set at $7,500, with Brown still locked up.
Robbery in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison. Theft of property in the third degree is a class D felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Burglary in the third degree, possession of burglar's tools and criminal mischief in the first degree are all class C felonies, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Johnson added that if citizens have any information pertaining to a crime, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigation Division at 256-401-2464 or the anonymous tip line at 256-249-4716.