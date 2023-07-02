 Skip to main content
Sylacauga police investigating gun death

A 19-year-old Sylacauga man was shot to death early Sunday morning, according to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson.

Jason Anthony Swain Jr. was pronounced dead at Coosa Valley Medical Center from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, Johnson said. An autopsy will be conducted by the state Medical Examiners Office in Montgomery.