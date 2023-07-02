Sylacauga police investigating gun death

A 19-year-old Sylacauga man was shot to death early Sunday morning, according to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson.
Jason Anthony Swain Jr. was pronounced dead at Coosa Valley Medical Center from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, Johnson said. An autopsy will be conducted by the state Medical Examiners Office in Montgomery.
Sylacauga police responded to a shots fired call at 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Scrooge Alley in the old Avondale Mill Village. Swain had been shot and bystanders were on the scene trying to help him, Johnson said.
Swain was transported to CVMC by Sylacauga Ambulance.
“At this time there are no suspects in custody,” Johnson said. “Sylacauga investigators and members of the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force are looking for a suspect at this time and will work diligently to locate that suspect and uncover the motive behind shooting. SPD is asking for anyone with information to come forward and speak to ou investigators who are working this case.”
Anyone with information may call the SPD tip line at 256-249-4716 or 256-267-0090. You may also leave an anonymous tip with Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.
Swain is the fifth homicide victim in Sylacauga in 2023. The other victims were Cameron Dantae rogers, 19, Davadney Sanchez “Pooky” Lauderdale, 34, Tony Jaquez Keith, 26 and Dallas Johnson, 16.
Julian Nacarie Speer, 18, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the killing of Johnson in April. The other cases remain open.