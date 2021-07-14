Sylacauga Police investigates pair of domestic violence shootings

Sylacauga Police are investigating two domestic violence incidents that ended with shootings during the past week. One of the two people shot has died.
According to Chief Kelley Johnson, the first incident was on the 2000 block of Overhill Circle on July 9. Officers responded to a 911 call from a young boy, who told the dispatcher that his father had a knife and was attacking his mother.
When officers arrived, the homeowner, Shane Leon Melton, was dead from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the head.
Melton’s body was sealed and transported to the state Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for autopsy.
“There have been no charges filed at this time due to the unknown manner of death,” Johnson said. “The manner of death will be determined by the ADFS. This case is being treated as a homicide until the manner of death is determined otherwise.”
The second incident was reported Tuesday, Johnson said, on the 900 block of Sheffield Drive. The 911 caller first said that someone had “fallen,” but officers later learned from the dispatcher that someone had been shot.
Frederick Eugene “Trey” Ivey III, 45, had sustained what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, Johnson said. Ivey was airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital via Life Saver Helicopter, and further information on his condition was unavailable Wednesday.
“After speaking to witnesses on the scene, it appears the victim was shot by his 19-year-old son during a domestic violence incident,” Johnson said. “The son remained on the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. There have been no charges filed at this time due to the circumstances that caused the shooting. This case will be investigated by the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office for his determination of whether charges will be filed or if the shooting was justified.”