Sylacauga Police investigate shooting that leaves one dead, another wounded

Sylacauga Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left a man dead and a woman seriously injured.
According to Chief Kelley Johnson, police were called to 794 Harper Springs Road at about 10 p.m. Wednesday after someone called and reported a man shot.
When officers arrived, they found Bradford Franklin Isbell, 46, of Sylacauga outside the residence, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Rachel Elizabeth Hayes, 32, also of Sylacauga, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds but was still alive, Johnson said.
Hayes was taken to the helipad at Sylacauga Airport by Sylacauga Ambulance, and was airlifted from there to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital by Life Saver helicopter. Information on her condition was unavailable Thursday morning.
Johnson said agents with the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force have been called in to assist in the investigation.
“We ask that if anyone has information about this homicide to please give us a call and help take a killer off our streets. Investigators do not believe that this was a random shooting.”
To contact the Sylacauga Police Department’s investigative division, call 256-401-2464; to leave an anonymous tip, call 256-249-4716.