Sylacauga Police investigate death at apartment complex

The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday at 11:50 p.m. at The Landings apartment complex on James Payton Boulevard in Sylacauga.
According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, Sylacauga Police Department responded to a call of an argument and shots being fired in the apartment complex.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located a female in the parking lot holding a male victim that had been shot multiple times. The victim, Gavin Jerome Havis, 25, of Sylacauga was a resident of the apartment complex.
Officers spoke to him at the scene and were able to get the name of the person that shot him.
Havis was transported to UAB, via “Life Saver” helicopter, where he was pronounced
dead.
Sylacauga Police Department investigators along with the Talladega County Drug &
Violent Crime Task Force agents worked throughout the night to locate the suspect, identified as Jaylon Montrell Sheperd McKinzie, 23, of Childersburg.
Johnson said McKinzie came to the police department with his attorney Sunday and cooperated with SPD investigators.
Evidence in the case was turned over to investigators by the suspect’s attorney. Charges
are pending at this time while the evidence is being processed.
If you have any information pertaining to a crime, please contact the Sylacauga Police
Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to
Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.