Sylacauga Police get a donated vehicle for its explosive, firearm detecting dog

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office recently donated a surplus vehicle to the Sylacauga Police Department to transport the department’s new explosive and firearm detecting dog, Dickey.
Although Dickey works for the Sylacauga Police Department, he will also be available to work with the sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement agencies.
Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson characterized the donation as a “win-win.”
“Previously, if we needed a K-9, we would have to wait for one to get here from Birmingham,” Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said. "It will be much better for us to have one in Sylacauga.”
Added Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore: “It really is a win for both of us. We’re all in this together.”
Johnson said the city decided to invest in dogs of its own following a bank robbery.
“Calhoun County sent us one of their dogs, but that dog is close to retirement, if he hasn’t already," he said. "The (U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) ended up having to send one all the way from Nashville. So it’s better for us to have one and need him than to need him and not have him. And he’ll be available for other agencies as well, if someone calls, we’ll help.”
The dog was purchased using only donations, not a dime of taxpayer money, Johnson added.
Dickey’s handler is Sgt. Ryan Gaither.
“The vehicle was really the last key,” he said. “Without a vehicle to get us around, we’d really struggle.”