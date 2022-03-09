Sylacauga Police Department looking for a few good citizens

The Sylacauga Police Department is taking applications for its next citizens police academy.
Applications will be accepted through March 23. The application must be approved before the start of the academy April 2. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, live or work in the city of Sylacauga and pass a background check.
Classes will be April 2, April 9, April 23, April 30 and May 14, with graduation May 21.
“The program is designed to educate the public in some of the training our officers have to go through to become a certified police officer, why we do what we do and the specialized services we offer to the community,” according to Chief Kelley Johnson.
Classes will touch on the history of the Sylacauga Police Department; hiring, training and equipment used; neighborhood watch programs; scams; drugs, the K9 program; Project Lifesaver International; domestic violence; criminal and constitutional laws and traffic stops and driving, among others.
A separate release describes Project Lifesaver International as an initiative funded by law enforcement and completely free to families around the world to locate the missing safely and return them home to loved ones.
Sylacauga Police Officers recently completed a PLI class hosted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
For more information, please call 265-401-2459.