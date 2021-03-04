Sylacauga Police charge man with burglary, using false identity

Sylacauga Police have arrested a local man and charged him with third degree burglary and using a false identity to obstruct justice, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning.
James Ray Corbin, 60, was arrested Tuesday and is being held on a $5,000 bond in the Talladega County Metro Jail. He remained in custody Wednesday night.
“Corbin is alleged to have entered The First United Methodist Church of Sylacauga on January 29, 2021. While inside the church, Corbin is accused of taking a small amount of money and some checks belonging to the church” according to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson. “Corbin was interviewed near the same church after another reported burglary and he gave officers a false identification. Corbin used the false identification because he knew he had a warrant issued for his arrest for probation violation on another burglary charge that occurred in the city of Sylacauga back in 2018.”
He was arrested without further incident.
Both charges are Class “C” felonies. Each charge’s range of punishment is from one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
If you have any information pertaining to a crime, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.