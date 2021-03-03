Sylacauga Police ask for help identifying suspects in two shootings

The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in two shooting incidents that happened within four-and-a-half hours of each other.
The more serious of the two incidents was March 3 at about 2:40 a.m., according to a news release from Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson.
“SPD responded to a shots fired call in the area of 85 Chestnut Street,” according to the release. “On arrival, SPD officers found one victim, 30 year old, Ryan Anthony Gamble, inside the residence, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg. Gamble was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Department for treatment and then taken to University of Alabama Birmingham with non-life threatening injuries.”
The first incident was March 2 at about 8:15 p.m, Johnson said.
“SPD responded to a shots fired call at the Sonic Drive In restaurant on W. Ft. Williams Street," the release said. "Video obtained from the business shows a person approaching from the back side of the building and walking towards the patio seating area. The video shows the subject pull a firearm from his waistband and begin firing at a black female standing in the patio area. Multiple rounds were fired at the female and the person retreated in the same direction from which he came.”
There were no injuries reported in the incident, but the ceiling above the patio and other parts of the awning did have damage from rounds fired.
Both shooting incidents remain under investigation by Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division. If anyone has any information about either incident, the police are asking that you contact them: Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.