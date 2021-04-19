Sylacauga Police arrest man in shooting incident at Sonic

A Sylacauga man has been arrested for a shooting incident at the Sonic location in Sylacauga last month.
According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, Zsaquon Dean Averette, 24, was arrested April 8 and charged with attempted domestic violence in the first degree. Bond in the case was set at $75,000 by District Judge Jeb Fannin.
According to a press release issued at the time, Sylacauga Police responded to a shots fired call at Sonic at about 8:15 p.m. March 2. Video showed someone approaching from the rear of the building and walking toward the patio area, then pulling a firearm from his waistband and firing several shots at a black woman standing on the patio. After firing several shots, video showed the shooting leaving the same way he came.
At the time of his arrest, Johnson said Averette “was found with multiple firearms and narcotics in his possession. Averette was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a pistol without a permit. Bonds for these charges total $11,000.”
The victim in this case was identified as the mother of Averette’s child, according to the release. She was not injured, although there was some damage done to the Sonic building itself.
Attempted domestic violence in the first degree with a firearm is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison. Carrying a pistol without a permit is a misdemeanor.